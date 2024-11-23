SWIM & DIVE: Jenkins, Crossly and Sirbu Take All-State Honors
Lindi Jenkins, Ava Crossly and Ana Sirbu earned all-state honors as Saline took 17th at the MHSAA Division 1 Championships at the Holland Aquatic Center this weekend.
The Hornets fared best in the one-meter diving event. Senior Lindi Jenkins, the SEC Red champ, took second place with a score of 394.75. Junior Ava Crossley, the regional champ, was third with a score of 388.75.
In the pool, Ana Sirbu, also an SEC Red Champ, finished fifth in 207.46. Sirbu, a junior, shaved more than two seconds off Friday's preliminary time.
Senior Macy Ahrens was the only other Hornet to swim Saturday. She took 16th in breaststroke in 1:08.78.
More News from Saline
- HOCKEY: Saline Wins Home Opener Seven different Hornets scored as Saline defeated Grosse Point North, 7-2, at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube Friday.
- MilkShake Factory Offers Handspun Shakes and Specialty Treats in Westgate Shopping Center Known for its handspun milkshakes made with housemade ice cream along with small-batch chocolates, the shop is also offering specialty treats for the holiday season.