Jimmie Woods Created Birdhouses and Art Work with his Partner, Loved Car Shows

Jimmie Franklin Woods, age 80, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2024 after battling a long illness.

Jimmie was born in Alamo, TN the son of Jim and Beatrice Woods.

He is survived by his partner Marilyn Sibson, brothers Robert (Pat) Woods and Frank Woods, and sister Linda (Steve) Lazenby.

Jimmie also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Woods, mother, Beatrice Simmons, and brother, Johnny Woods.

Jim and Marilyn worked arts and crafts for over 40 years, selling their bird houses, glass and art work, where they met long lasting friends along the way. After retirement they went to car shows with their 1956 Chevy and took many awards.

Jim also enjoyed collecting everything auto-related.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Purse and Son Funeral Home, 210 W. Pottawatamie St., Tecumseh. The serves follows at 11 a.m. His final resting pace is Oakwood Cemetery in Saline

