What to do in Saline this weekend: Art Sale, Farmers Market and More

4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 22 - Sunday, Nov 24

Holiday Art Sale - Fri Nov 22 2:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Come do some holiday shopping from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Enjoy free admission, live music, raffle prizes, and a free soup bar! This dementia friendly event will offer curbside assistance, plenty of convenient seating, an available quiet space away from the festivities, and lots of trained volunteers willing to help however they can. Even if you don’t have a personal connection to dementia, please come and support this event and these wonderful artists! [more details]

Riverside's Holiday Art Fair - Sat Nov 23 11:00 am

Riverside Arts Center

Join us Sat. November 23rd from 11-6 pm and Sun. November 24th from 11-4 pm.Entry Fee: Free with a $1 suggested donation. This fair focuses on handmade art, vintage goods, and self care products. Get a start on your holiday shopping, stock up on upcoming birthday gifts, or treat yourself! This year we will have about 60 vendors taking part in the festivities, spread throughout our North Gallery and Off-Center spaces. While you shop, make sure to stop by the bar for a delicious beverage! [more details]

Last Week of Fall Sale - Fri Nov 22 8:00 am

Clink Landscaping & Nursery, Inc.

Shrubs & Trees

Going on now until Nov. 23th or while supplies last

A Great Time to Plant & Save !! [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 23 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week is the last market before Thanksgiving! Thank you so much for making the Saline Farmers Market part of your holiday! This Saturday we are excited to welcome Saline Area Social Services for a food drive! Donations of shelf stable food and other essential items will be collected at the info desk. The treasure hunt animal is the turkey!

Hours 9am-1pm. Service animals only.

[more details]

