BASKETBALL: Entirely New Saline Basketball Team Starts Strong But Falls in OT

Let's get one thing out of the way before we talk about the Saline varsity basketball team's 56-49 overtime loss to Salem. This was not the basketball team the Michigan high school basketball world expected. It was supposed to be a state contender with a great junior class led by four-star guard Jonathan Sanderson, 7'0 Center Gan-Erdine Solongo, 6'2 speedster Caleb Washington, 6'6 center Lincoln Keyes. And don't forget senior LaDainian Woods.

They're all gone.

Christopher Cotuna dunks in the third quarter.

In their stead is one of the youngest varsity basketball teams you'll ever see. Junior Christopher Cotuna, who played limited minutes last year, is the lone returning player from last year's squad. Cotuna is joined by three other juniors, David Boricic, Tate Woodman and Lucas Fidh, all of whom graduated from last year's JV team.

There are four sophomores: Leo Sotiropoulos, Jack McFarlane, Gabe Iadipaolo, and Casen Merillat. There are also three freshmen: Noah Kronberg, Brady Kostigan, and Becker Samaha.

Tuesday night was opening night for Saline head coach Mike Marek's team. He coached the Hornets against the team he once played for, the Salem Rocks, as he sought his 50th win as a Hornet.

And this young, energetic Hornet team nearly pulled it off. They shot out the lights in the first quarter but faded late.

"We're young. We're inexperienced. We were up 11-12 points at one time; we just have to figure out how to close games out. Our youth showed," coach Marek said. "But we're going to get back to the drawing board. We're going to watch film and figure out how to close these games out."

It was a glorious start for the Hornets.

Kronberg, the freshman guard, sank two 3s. Fellow guards Sotiropoulous and McFarlane also scored two points each. Cotuna had five points.

Marek had told his team that they could use the lack of knowledge about their squad as an advantage - and it worked.

Saline led 19-8 after the first quarter.

Brady Costigan, the freshman, finished with seven points for Saline.

Salem stabilized themselves in the second quarter as each team scored 10. Sotiropolous hit a 3, Cotuna had another basket and Costigan had five points.

The third quarter started with promise after Cotuna's dunk. But Salem found its offense. Nye Turner made three baskets and the Rocks went 6-for-7 from the line as the Rocks scored 12. Cotuna's fadeaway jumper at the buzzer helped keep Saline up, 42-37 after three. Cotuna led the Hornets with seven points in the third as Iadipaolo, Fidh and Costigan also scored.

The opening of the fourth was a defensive struggle with neither team scoring for the first 2:51. Then the Rocks opened with four straight free throws to get within one. With 3:31 to play, they scored to take a 43-42 lead.

McFarlane helped awake the Hornets with a basket 40 seconds later. Salem immediately replied with a base. The next Hornet possession resulted in a missed shot, but as the Rocks ran up the floor, Iadipaolo intercepted a pass. McFarlane was fouled.

He went 2-for-2. Saline led 46-45.

Landen Stone replied with two free throws.

Sotiropoulos spotted Iadipaolo in the corner but ventured into the lane before finding Iadipaolo who sank a short jumper to give Saline the lead, 48-47, with 1:20 remaining.

The Hornets stopped the next Rock possession and got the ball back. Sotiropoulos was fouled and went 1-for-2 to give Saline a 49-47 lead.

Salem's first attempt to tie the game missed the mark, but Mitch Paspal put back the rebound.

Sotiropoulos had a long shot to win the game deflected at the buzzer.

Nothing fell for the Hornets in OT. The Rocks only made one field goal, but Ezekiel Chinyadza went 5-for-6 from the line.

The Rocks went 18-for-20 from the line in the second half and overtime.

Chris Cotuna led all shooters with 14 points. Jack McFarlane scored eight, Kronberg, and Sotiropoulos each scored eight points. Costigan scored six points and Iadipaolo scored four.

Detroit hosts Detroit Lincoln King Tuesday at Saline.

