Cub Scouts Selling Christmas Trees at VFW Post

Cub Scout Pack 3464 sells fresh-cut Christmas trees at the VFW Post 423.

Douglas Firs and Concolor Firs are available.

The Graf O'Hara VFW Post 423 is located at 3230 South Wagner Road.

Sales are on weeknights from 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends from noon to 9 p.m. while supplies last.

