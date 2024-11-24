What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Nov 26 - Monday, Dec 2

Here's what's happening in Saline as we set to celebrate Thanksgiving.

11 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 26 - Monday, Dec 2

Walking Yoga - Mon Nov 25 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join yoga instructor Jo Ann Yates for yoga stretching and a walk.

This 4-week class series will take place outside*, so bring a water bottle to stay hydrated, and wear comfortable clothing and walking shoes. Participants will meet at the Front Entrance, closest to Maple Road.

Click here to register.

Apple Pie and Cinnamon Roll Sale - Tue Nov 26 10:00 am

Reinhart Realtors

Please help the Chelsea Reinhart office raise $25,000 for Home of New Vision and Faith In Action.

With a $25 or more donation, you will receive an apple pie or plate of cinnamon rolls.

Pick up on Tuesday, November 26 between 10am and 1pm at 800 S Main St in Chelsea.

Scan the QR code to donate or pre-order.

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 27 9:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Nov 27 10:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Wed Nov 27 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you've ever had!! Everything's made with love♥️🌮

Library Holiday Closing - Wed Nov 27 5:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

The library will close at 5 pm today, Wednesday, November 27, for Thanksgiving.

We will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29 for Thanksgiving.

We wish you a happy and safe holiday!

Euchre Nigh at Lake Forest - Wed Nov 27 6:45 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Shuffle, deal and let the Euchre battles begin!

Wednesdays in November

6:45pm Check-In, 7pm Start

Food & Drink Specials

Euchre is FREE to play – just join in on the fun!

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Nov 29 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we're bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood!

Studio Art Sale at the Farm - Sun Dec 1 10:00 am

19505 Redman Rd.

14 steps up to the studio where three local artists will have watercolors, acrylics and photos for sale. Framed and un-framed art work will range in price from $25-$200. Cash or check only. 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

More News from Saline