Four Hornets scored as Saline defeated Plymouth, 4-2, on opening night at the Ice Cube in Ann Arbor.

Aidan Rumohr, Mateo Iadipaolo, Bruce Ronewicz and Mason Stancil scored for Saline. Aidan Granica, Gavin Bird, Giussepe Giacalone, Blake Woodrel and Andrew Updike had assists for the Hornets.