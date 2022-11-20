Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26
Tired of the November freeze? Good news for you, we're getting warmer weather this week.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26
Monday November 21
Windy in the morning and afternoon.
High: 43° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SW.
Tuesday November 22
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 45° Low: 26° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SW.
Wednesday November 23
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 47° Low: 29° with a 14% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SW.
Thursday November 24
Light rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 52° Low: 40° with a 54% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSW.
Friday November 25
Light rain until evening.
High: 46° Low: 36° with a 97% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the NNW.
