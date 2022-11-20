Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26

Tired of the November freeze? Good news for you, we're getting warmer weather this week.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Nov 22 - Saturday, Nov 26

Monday November 21

Windy in the morning and afternoon.

High: 43° Low: 21° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SW.

Tuesday November 22

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 45° Low: 26° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the SW.

Wednesday November 23

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 47° Low: 29° with a 14% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the SW.

Thursday November 24

Light rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 52° Low: 40° with a 54% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the SSW.

Friday November 25

Light rain until evening.

High: 46° Low: 36° with a 97% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the NNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.