Saline to Spend $6.2 Million to Replace Sewer and Water Lines Along Maple Road

Plans to overhaul Maple Road's sewer and water lines got the green light.

Saline City Council awarded a $6.2 million contract to construct new sanitary sewer and water lines in the Eastbelt district at its Nov. 7 meeting.

The area, which has experienced water capacity and water main breaks, runs the length of Maple Road, from Maple Oaks Court across Michigan Avenue to Old Creek Drive.

The project, set to begin in the spring of 2023, requires closures along Maple Road, disrupting the highly traveled north-south route.

‘’It will adversely affect the community,” said City Engineer Tesha Humphriss. “But it will be an overall benefit to the community.”

The project is not expected to impact school traffic because work won’t commence near the schools until summer recess. Phase one starts south of Michigan Avenue. Phase two runs north of Michigan Avenue and will begin in June.

The project contract, which went to sole bidder Verdeterre Contracting of Belleville, includes installation of storm sewers, curbs, gutters and a traffic signal replacement at Clark Street.

Water line installation is occurring along with sewer line work because the existing water main north of Michigan Avenue was installed in the 1970s.

The contract contains a liquidated damages clause aimed at facilitating the project’s timely completion. The clause requires the Verdeterre to pay $2,000 per day for every day work continues past the completion date.

All materials, services and labor fall under the contract, including an on-site construction site observer who will answer residents’ questions and provide city progress reports.

City engineers estimated the work would cost approximately $5.5 million. However, the city expected an increase due to inflation, and current supply chain and labor shortage issues.

The city deemed the work necessary due to capacity issues in an area just South of Michigan Avenue near Keveling and Bemis, and it finalized the project’s design in 2022.

“The project is crucial due to growth within the Eastbelt tributary area, which includes Bella Terrace, Maple Oaks and upgrades to the Woodland Drive pump station,” said City Manager Colleen O’Toole in a memo.

The estimated total project cost, including administration labor and engineering fees, reaches approximately $7 million. City council also approved a $880,000 contract with OHM for the project’s engineering services.

The city plans to hold a town hall meeting about the Eastbelt project in January of 2023.