Catherine Reske, Mother of Six, Worked as a Visiting Nurse, Operated a Strawberry Farm In Manchester

Catherine Mary Reske, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Catherine was born November 29, 1929 to the late Walter J. Mysliwiec and Mary A. (Dziadosz) Mysliwiec. On October 25, 1952 she married the late Edward J. Reske Jr.

Catherine is survived by her six children, Edward J. Reske III of Huntsville, Alabama, Constance Collier of Ypsilanti, Carol (Michael) Drain of Novi, Marie (Roger) Hamlin of Saline, Elizabeth (Michael) Ketrow of Litchfield, and Kurt Reske (Nancy Wilson) of White Lake; Eight grandchildren Carmen Wholihan, Mark (Rosie) Wholihan, Kelly Cranston, Kyle (Jillian) Hamlin, Keri Hamlin (Isaac Romero), Kurt Hamlin, Jake Reske (Brittney Luma), and Katherine Reske; four great-grandchildren Sean and Isabella Cranston, Ivy and Levi Hamlin. She is also survived by her sister Lorraine (late Alan) Tash, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Catherine worked as a visiting nurse for the Visiting Nurses Association, and later with Washtenaw County Visiting Nurses Association. When she retired from Nursing, she and Edward grew vegetables and flowers, selling them at Ann Arbor’s Farmers market, along with having a U-pick strawberry farm at their Manchester Home.

Catherine loved to camp, cross country ski, and travel. She climbed the Great Wall of China, traveled to Poland to visit the villages of her grandparents, hiked glaciers in Alaska, backpacked Isle Royal, and had countless other adventures.

Per her wishes, Catherine will be cremated and laid to rest with Edward, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Arbor Hospice.