US Navy Pilot Matt Driskell Was Fiercely Loyal to Friends, Had Many Passions

Lieutenant Matthew Driskell, 32, born in Saline, Michigan, passed away November 18, 2022.

Matt was born April 6, 1990 to Donald Blair Driskell and Gretchen Demarest Driskell.

Matt is survived by his siblings, Ryan and Marielle, grandmother Marilyn Roper Driskell, uncles Glenn Driskell and Scott Demarest, aunts Leslie (Bill) Ashford, Jill (Bruce) Black, and Rachel Spivey, cousins Hannah (Russ) Butts, Caroline (Hunter) Harrison, Alford Driskell, Daniel Ashford, Mary Liz Black, Madeline (Will) Leifeste, Harrison Porter, Carlisle Porter, Lydia Spivey, Barnabas Spivey, Jennifer Demarest, and Conrad Demarest, his best friend Catherine Noble, and his dog Bo. He was preceded in death by Don Driskell, Doug Demarest, and Ruth Demarest.

Matt graduated Saline High School in 2008, attended 1 year at Columbia College Chicago, and enlisted in the Navy in 2010. He served in the nuclear submarine program until he was accepted into the Naval Academy in 2012. After graduating from the Naval Academy in 2016, he was selected to attend United States Navy Flight School; ultimately becoming an EA-18G Growler pilot based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. While based at NAS Whidbey Island, he did a deployment on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, and most recently did operations on the USS Gerald R Ford.

Matt had many passions including flying, hiking the Pacific Northwest with his dog Bo, riding his motorcycle, sailing, music, and woodworking. He was admired by many and fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to be his friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Matt’s Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Saline on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, the American Cancer Society, or the Whidbey Island Animal Shelter (waifanimals.org).