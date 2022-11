Today is Small Business Saturday - the local, mom-and-pop shop alternative to the big-box shopping event known as Black Friday.

Here's some of what you'll find if you decide to shop local in Saline today:

From Saline's downtown confectionary shop:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/eleanorssweetsandsodas/posts/pfbid02ichy9EPVwP… -->

From McPherson Local:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/McPhersonLocal/posts/pfbid0pENa8oubmN9QEJ5y8Qg… -->

From The Cobblestone Rose:

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/CobblestoneRose/posts/pfbid02ifsfF7Gxrn49LL4pg… -->

From Fine Print Bookshop: