Saline City Manager Condemns Hate Speech

Following two incidents of posted hate speech within the City of Saline, the city issued an official statement and a condemnation.

"Hate speech and vandalism of that nature will not be tolerated in our community," said City Manager Colleen O'Toole at the Nov. 21 city council meeting.

Stickers depicting hate speech were found on two different occasions earlier in November after citizens reported them to the city.

“Our DPW (Department of Public Works) responded very swiftly to get out and remove those stickers, and our police department responded by opening an investigation into the matter," O'Toole said.

"This may sound like a relatively mundane response, but I’d like to stress that that is the response we will always have," O'Toole said. "Our entire team is in lockstep in responding in this manner to swiftly to take that kind of speech out our community, and to make it clear that it’s not welcome here."

O'Toole also requested that residents who have information about the incidents contact the police department at (734) 429-7911. To report vandalism on private property directly contact DPW at (734) 429-5269.