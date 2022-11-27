Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 29 - Saturday, Dec 3
Here's your weather as Saline moves into the holiday season.
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 28 - Friday, Dec 2
Monday November 28
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 41° Low: 31° with a 12% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the WNW.
Tuesday November 29
Possible light rain overnight.
High: 49° Low: 47° with a 51% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSE.
Wednesday November 30
Rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 50° Low: 27° with a 92% chance of rain with 19 mph winds from the WSW.
Thursday December 1
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 24° with a 10% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the W.
Friday December 2
Windy in the evening and overnight.
High: 44° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.