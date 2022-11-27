Your Saline weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov 29 - Saturday, Dec 3

Here's your weather as Saline moves into the holiday season.

Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 28 - Friday, Dec 2

Monday November 28

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 41° Low: 31° with a 12% chance of rain with 7 mph winds from the WNW.

Tuesday November 29

Possible light rain overnight.

High: 49° Low: 47° with a 51% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the SSE.

Wednesday November 30

Rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 50° Low: 27° with a 92% chance of rain with 19 mph winds from the WSW.

Thursday December 1

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 24° with a 10% chance of snow with 13 mph winds from the W.

Friday December 2

Windy in the evening and overnight.

High: 44° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the SSW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.