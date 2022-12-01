400 Gallons of Partially Treated Sewage Overflow on to Grassy Area Near Saline Wastewater Plant

Message from City of Saline Manager Colleen O'Toole:

Per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy guidelines this message is to provide notice of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event at the City of Saline Wastewater Treatment Plant. The event is estimated to have occurred between 1:35PM and 1:43PM on December 1, 2022. The overflow is a result of the center digester overflowing while pumping secondary sludge. Approximately 400 gallons of partially treated sewage impacted an adjacent grassy area. The overflow event has since been resolved. There is no known or expected impact on the Saline River.