What You Need to Know About the Saline Holiday Parade Saturday

The annual Saline Holiday Parade, presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday in downtown Saline.

Here's what you need to know about the parade.

Many Entrants

Are there as many people in the parade as watching? It's a good question. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Dugan said there were 65 entrants in the parade. But some of those entrants have dozens of people. The Saline High School Marching Band has more than 100 members.

Special Guests

The Saline Twirlettes World Show Corp, who brought home the Silver Medal from Worlds in the Netherlands, are the Grand Marshal of the parade.

Annherst Kreitz, last year's Grand Marshal, is the emcee this year. She is the Director of Development and Community Relations at Washtenaw Christian Academy.

Meet Santa After the Parade

Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Rock Paper Scissors Junior Toy Store located at 106 W. Michigan Ave, next to KeyBank.

Pre-Parade Fun

If you get downtown and notice there's already something going on, it's because the Friends of Saline Cross Country are holding their Saline Merry Mile on Michigan Avenue.

Shuttle Bus

Parking downtown is limited due to street closures, however; there will be a free Saline Area

Schools bus shuttle available from 4 – 8 p.m., running between the UPS Store in the

Busch’s shopping center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac’s Acadian Seafood

Shack.

Detours

This is the granddaddy of Saline parades - and it results in the most detours.

In general, if you're going east to west, the detour is Maple Road, to Clark Street, to Harris Street, to Bennett Street, to Mills Road, to Michigan Avenue.

Michigan Avenue will be closed before 5 p.m. - to make sure the road is cleared for the Saline Merry Mile Race. Many other streets will be closed to allow for parade staging. So get home

Police Chief Marlene Radzik provided these closures:

Old Creek Drive from US-12 to E. Henry Street

S. Davenport from US-12 to E. Henry Street

Williams Street from E. Henry Street to US-12

S. Harris Street from E. Henry to US-12

S. Ann Arbor Street from Henry Street to US-12

S. Lewis Street from W. Henry Street to US-12

N. Lewis from US-L2 to W. McKay Street

N. Ann Arbor Street from Bennett Street to US-12

Hall Street

N. Harris Street from US-12 to Bennett Street

N. Davenport from US-12 to Detroit Street

Spring Street

W. McKay Street from N. Ann Arbor Street to N. Lewis Street

E. McKay from N. Ann Arbor to N. Harris Street

US-12 from N. Maple to Monroe Street beginning at 5 p.m.

Parade Order