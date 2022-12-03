What You Need to Know About the Saline Holiday Parade Saturday
The annual Saline Holiday Parade, presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, takes place at 5:30 p.m., Saturday in downtown Saline.
Here's what you need to know about the parade.
Many Entrants
Are there as many people in the parade as watching? It's a good question. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Dugan said there were 65 entrants in the parade. But some of those entrants have dozens of people. The Saline High School Marching Band has more than 100 members.
Special Guests
The Saline Twirlettes World Show Corp, who brought home the Silver Medal from Worlds in the Netherlands, are the Grand Marshal of the parade.
Annherst Kreitz, last year's Grand Marshal, is the emcee this year. She is the Director of Development and Community Relations at Washtenaw Christian Academy.
Meet Santa After the Parade
Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Rock Paper Scissors Junior Toy Store located at 106 W. Michigan Ave, next to KeyBank.
Pre-Parade Fun
If you get downtown and notice there's already something going on, it's because the Friends of Saline Cross Country are holding their Saline Merry Mile on Michigan Avenue.
Shuttle Bus
Parking downtown is limited due to street closures, however; there will be a free Saline Area
Schools bus shuttle available from 4 – 8 p.m., running between the UPS Store in the
Busch’s shopping center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac’s Acadian Seafood
Shack.
Detours
This is the granddaddy of Saline parades - and it results in the most detours.
In general, if you're going east to west, the detour is Maple Road, to Clark Street, to Harris Street, to Bennett Street, to Mills Road, to Michigan Avenue.
Michigan Avenue will be closed before 5 p.m. - to make sure the road is cleared for the Saline Merry Mile Race. Many other streets will be closed to allow for parade staging. So get home
Police Chief Marlene Radzik provided these closures:
- Old Creek Drive from US-12 to E. Henry Street
- S. Davenport from US-12 to E. Henry Street
- Williams Street from E. Henry Street to US-12
- S. Harris Street from E. Henry to US-12
- S. Ann Arbor Street from Henry Street to US-12
- S. Lewis Street from W. Henry Street to US-12
- N. Lewis from US-L2 to W. McKay Street
- N. Ann Arbor Street from Bennett Street to US-12
- Hall Street
- N. Harris Street from US-12 to Bennett Street
- N. Davenport from US-12 to Detroit Street
- Spring Street
- W. McKay Street from N. Ann Arbor Street to N. Lewis Street
- E. McKay from N. Ann Arbor to N. Harris Street
- US-12 from N. Maple to Monroe Street beginning at 5 p.m.
Parade Order
|#1
|Chamber Banner
|#2
|American Legion & Civil Air Patrol/COLORGUARD
|#3
|Grand Marshall - Twirlettes
|#4
|Saline Salutes Car
|#5
|Mrs. Claus (being driven by Dan, owner of Tavern)
|#6
|Mayor Marl
|#7
|City Council (walking)
|#8
|Miss Washtenaw County
|#9
|SHS Band
|#10
|Saline Community Fair
|#11
|Saline Girl Scouts
|#12
|Jim Robison (Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home)
|#13
|Stevenson Water Hauling
|#14
|Chamber Float
|#15
|Saline Area Youth Baseball & Softball
|#16
|SAS Transportation
|#17
|SBK Orthodontics
|#18
|Busch's Truck
|#19
|1929 Model A Car - Jeff & Sheryl Feldcamp
|#20
|Retired Iron
|#21
|SAS Foundation
|#22
|Keystone Church
|#23
|Cub Scout #464
|#24
|Saline Library
|#25
|NU2U
|#26
|K of C
|#27
|St. Paul United Church of Christ
|#28
|Saline Trap Shooting Team
|#29
|Saline Historical Society
|#30
|Renassiance Equest.
|#31
|Corwin Realty
|#32
|Washtenaw Co. Road Comm/Snow Plow
|#33
|Fire Throwers
|#34
|CGC Kinetico
|#35
|Bemis Farms
|#36
|Christina's Sweet Treats
|#37
|A.T.A. Martial Arts
|#38
|Pear Tree Dental
|#39
|Christ Our King Lutheran Church
|#40
|Miss Saline
|#41
|Miss Saline's Court
|#42
|Church of Jesus Christ Ladder Day Saints
|#43
|EHM Senior Solutions
|#44
|Extreme Media Blasting
|#45
|Girl Scout Troop
|#46
|Clink Landscape
|#47
|Kelly Orthodontics
|#48
|Junga's Ace Hardware's Red Truck
|#49
|Cub Scouts #461
|#50
|Clear Vision"}">DTE Energy Efficiency Program>Clear Vision
|#51
|Saline Fiddlers
|#52
|Hot Air Balloon
|#53
|People's Choice Winner's (walking)
|#54
|Boy Scout #416
|#55
|Boy Scout #457
|#56
|Washtenaw Christian Academy
|#57
|DollFace Legend LLC
|#58
|Harry's Auto Service & Carquest
|#59
|Old National Bank
|#60
|Stilt Walker
|#61
|FFA (Future Farmers of America)
|#62
|Rotary Club
|#63
|Dance Alliance
|#64
|Saline Fire Department
|#65
|Santa's Sleigh