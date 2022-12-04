What to do in Saline This Week: Concerts, Santa Events and Much More

The parade, tree lighting and other civic events are in the history book - but the festive people are Saline have more planned.

20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Dec 6 - Saturday, Dec 10

FEATURED EVENTS

Ebird & Friends 15th Annual Holiday Show - Thu Dec 8 8:00 pm

The Ark

$25 - $50 (December 8-10)The Ebird and Friends Holiday Show has become known for connecting audiences with stellar artists in the Michigan music community. Tickets: https://mutotix.umich.edu/3570 [more details]

Other Events

PJ's and Stories with Santa - Tue Dec 6 5:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

PJ's and Stories with Santa at Saline Rec Center. Tuesday, December 6th and Thursday, December 8, 5:00PM- 6:00PM and 6:30PM-7:30PM. Ages 1-12, $12/child. For more information and registration, call 734-429-3502 or visit salinerec.com. [more details]

City of Saline Coffee Hour - Tue Dec 6 6:00 pm

Saline City Hall

(Press release from the City of Saline)

The City of Saline will host a final coffee hour event of 2022, Tuesday, December 6.

Presentations at this upcoming event will focus on budget revenues and expenditures, as well as the process for adopting the City budget annually. Staff will also discuss our capital improvement planning process and the next steps for upcoming projects.The upcoming Coffee Hour will be held:

Tuesday, December 6 at 6PMSaline City Hall – Council Chambers100 North Harris… [more details]

SHS Symphony Orchestra & Symphonic Band Concert - Tue Dec 6 7:00 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Come and enjoy this free concert of festive and exciting music performed by the talented Saline High School Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Band musicians. [more details]

Writing Workshop: Using Humor w/Presenter Angela Verges - Wed Dec 7 9:30 am

SASC

Writing Workshop: Using Humor with presenter Angela Verges. Wednesday, December 7, 9:30AM-11:30AM. [more details]

Trivia Night! Libations - Wed Dec 7 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

Drink up the answers to these trivia questions!

Compete against your friends, family, and the local bartender.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select or enter your answer click SUBMIT ANSWER.Log in… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Wed Dec 7 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun movement and coordination activities. For children ages 2-5 years old.

Caregiver supervision required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Paul Keller Christmas Jazz Concert - Wed Dec 7 7:00 pm

First UMC Saline

Paul Keller Christmas Jazz Concert at First United Methodist Church, Saline. Wednesday, Dec. 7th at 7PM. For more info, visit fumc-saline.org [more details]

Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church - Thu Dec 8 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

A Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church. December 8-11, 6PM-8PM. Light display, live nativity, free café, and mini movie. For more info, visit aabaptist.church. [more details]

*8th and 9th Grade Bands Holiday Concert - Thu Dec 8 6:15 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Please join the 8th ad 9th Grade Bands for their free Holiday concert performed in the High School Auditorium. The musicians have worked hard to bring fun and festive selections to the stage for your enjoyment. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Dec 8 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Heaven: Session 12 answers questions about heaven and the afterlife, such as what heaven is like. Whether you should communicate with your deceased loved one. Whether near-death experiences are reliable descriptions of heaven. And many more...

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays (6:30-8:30 PM). No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do… [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Dec 8 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together in person to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

7th Grade and Wind Ensemble Holiday Concert - Thu Dec 8 7:45 pm

Saline High School Auditorium

Please join the 7th Grade Band and High School Wind Ensemble as they perform their free Holiday Concert of beautiful and festive music that you won't want to miss! [more details]

SASC Holiday Floral Design - Fri Dec 9 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center, Holiday Floral Design with instructor Carol Torssell. Friday, December 9th. 10:00AM-12:00PM. $28/member. Register by 12/2 at 734-429-9274, or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

SASC Canvas and Cookies - Fri Dec 9 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center Canvas and Cookies with Instructor Katherine Downie, Friday, December 9th. 12:00PM-2:00PM. $25/member. [more details]

Christmas Selections at SASC - Fri Dec 9 12:00 pm

SASC

Christmas selections with Alicia Doudna, violin, and Andrew Kratzat, bass. Friday, December 9th at 12PM. Free to members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org [more details]

Santa Joe - The Merry Town Santa Claus at Mancino's Saline - Fri Dec 9 5:00 pm

Mancino's Pizza and Grinders

Join Mancino's on Friday, December 9th at Mancino's in Saline from 5pm-7pm. Santa Joe - The Merry Town Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be snacking on our famous GRINDERS and taking photos.

In addition, we will have exclusive dine-in specials. [more details]

Painting pARTy at Whitepine Studios - Fri Dec 9 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, enjoy an evening painting and sipping with friends and family. Have fun painting a beautiful winter snow globe that can be customized with your family surname or a special word or two! Finish with a touch of glitter to make the piece sparkle! With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. No painting experience necessary. Register at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/6352d5695b2039bd3fff47ef [more details]

Pancake Breakfast with Santa

- Sat Dec 10 10:00 am

Tri County Sportsmen's League

Support Scouts BSA Troop 439 and join them with a Pancake Breakfast with Santa. See Santa, do some fun crafts and have breakfast. Be sure to RSVP! The breakfast is served from 9-11am at Tri County Sportsmen’s League [more details]

Sensory-Friendly Visit with Santa at Nu2U Again - Sat Dec 10 11:00 am

Nu2U Again

Sensory-friendly visit with Santa at Nu2U Again Resale Shop. Saturday, Dec. 10th. 11:00AM-1:00PM. (sensory-friendly sessions 11:00AM-Noon). [more details]

