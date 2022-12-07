Saline High School Dance Team Partners with Michigan Foster Closet to Sponsor Gifts for 2 Children

The Saline High School Dance Team partnered with the Michigan Foster Closet to sponsor two children, providing gifts and stockings. They also donated items to stock the Michigan Foster Closet teen room - a room that helps siblings shop for each other.

Michigan Foster Care Closet is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides clothing, shoes, toys, linens, Nursery furniture, strollers, car seats, school supplies, hygiene products, safety equipment, and other items to families that have children of foster care placed in their homes.

It's located at 37 Enterprise Drive, Ann Arbor. For more information or to donate, click here.