BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 20 as Saline Girls Best Novi, 62-48

NOVI - Freshman Keira Roehm scored 20 points to help Saline best Novi, 62-46, in varsity girls basketball action at Novi Tuesday.

Saline improved to 2-0.

Roehm was 6-for-8 from three-point range. Saline had 10 three-pointers in the game with Hadley Griffin making three and Kate Stemmer adding one.

Saline led by 11 at halftime and went on a 17-8 run in the third to take control of the game.

"Novi played strong, physically and really competed until the end. They made us work for everything," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "I loved the energy we came out with in the third quarter. The first minutes of the second half are always crucial in a battle like that. That third quarter start was the turning point."

Roehm, a freshman, has led the Hornets in scoring in both outings this season. It wasn't just the amount of points she scored, it was when she shot them, too.

"Keira Roehm really stepped up for us and made big baskets at key moments," Roehm said. "She really shot the cover off the ball tonight - 6/8 from 3 and 7/9 from the floor."

Roehm also praised the play of Griffin, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

"Hadley Griffin hit 3 big 3’s for us and had a drive in the 3rd quarter that gave us an energetic push. She really had a great night," Roehm said.

Junior Kate Stemmer and senior Taylor Kangas also had strong all-around games, Roehm said.

"Kate and Taylor continue to fuel us both emotionally and through leadership. Both of them are stat fillers. It’s about more than scoring. Even though they both put the ball in the basket, they both keep filling up on multiple categories- boards, steals, and assists. I love the completeness of their games," Roehm said. "They were big for us every step of the way."

