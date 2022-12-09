HOCKEY: Schroeder and Saline Shutout Skyline, Merrick Pots 2 Goals

Freshman defenseman Cameron Merrick scored two goals and junior goalie Tyler Schroeder made several big stops as Saline shutout Skyline, 6-0, in varsity hockey action Thursday night at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.

Saline improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Despite being outplayed, the Eagles hung tough with the Hornets for two periods. Saline broke open the game in the third period with two goals in the first 1:56 to take a 4-0 lead.

Schroeder stopped all 20 shots he faced.

Saline scored first late in the first period. Blake Woodrel attacked the goal and dropped a pass for Giuseppe Giacalone who chipped the puck past Elias Kirschenmann.

Early in the second period, with the score still 1-0, Schroeder wowed the crowd with a post-to-post save, robbing a Skyline forward of what looked like a sure goal. A moment later, the Hornets made it 2-0. Big Bryce Ronewicz charged up the ice and fired a shot on goal. The Hornets came with numbers. The puck rebounded out to speedy defenseman Cameron Merrick who shot the puck into a half-empty net for a 2-0 lead.

Late in the second period, the Hornet defense and Schroeder killed off a Skyline powerplay.

The Hornets carried the 2-0 lead into the third period.

Early in the third, Ronewicz gained entry along the right wing and fed the puck into the slot, where Andrew Updike ripped it past the Skyline goalie. Saline led 3-0. It was Updike's fifth goal of the season.

A moment later, Mateo Iadipaolo delivered the dagger, skating up the ice and snapping a shot past the goalie to make it 4-0. It was Iadipaolo's team-leading seventh goal of the season.

The Hornets were swarming and the Eagles called timeout.

The Hornets continued to buzz around the Skyline goal. Midway through the third, Charlie Douglas fired a shot on goal. Antonio Giacalone dug the puck free and scored past the helpless goalie.

With 1:13 to play, Merrick scored his second goal of the game, putting his skating and shooting on display. He snaked through the neutral zone, hit the left wing and then closed in on the net, firing a shot over the goalie's shoulder.

Tyler Schroeder improved his record to 5-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Saline faces a big test Saturday against Novi.