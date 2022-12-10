Saline Area Schools to Host 2 Forums on How to Spend $1 Million in Grants

The Saline Area Schools district is hosting two forums to garner input on how the district should spend $1 million in grants.

According to the district, it has been awarded $500,000 for mental health resources and $500,00 for safety and security resources.

The forums will be held from 4-5 p.m., Dec. 14 and 6-7 p.m., Dec. 15. Both forums will be held in the board room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

Register to attend the forum by clicking here.

For more information contact contact Anna Britnell, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations at britnela@salineschools.org.