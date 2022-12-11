Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 12 - Friday, Dec 16

[Write a short paragraph of copy here about the weather]

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Dec 13 - Saturday, Dec 17

Monday December 12

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 26° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the NNE.

Tuesday December 13

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 38° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the E.

Wednesday December 14

Light rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 39° Low: 35° with a 62% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the ESE.

Thursday December 15

Rain in the morning and afternoon.

High: 43° Low: 30° with a 96% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SE.

Friday December 16

Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.

High: 34° Low: 30° with a 52% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.