Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 12 - Friday, Dec 16
Weather outlook for Tuesday, Dec 13 - Saturday, Dec 17
Monday December 12
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 39° Low: 26° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 6 mph winds from the NNE.
Tuesday December 13
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 38° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of precipitation with 10 mph winds from the E.
Wednesday December 14
Light rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 39° Low: 35° with a 62% chance of rain with 15 mph winds from the ESE.
Thursday December 15
Rain in the morning and afternoon.
High: 43° Low: 30° with a 96% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SE.
Friday December 16
Possible light snow (< 1 in.) in the morning.
High: 34° Low: 30° with a 52% chance of snow with 9 mph winds from the SW.
