Retired Banker and Army Veteran James Wood Volunteered at More Than 1000 Veterans' Funerals

James Wood, formerly of Saline, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 in Hercules, California.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laura Foess-Wood, his children William (Dorene) Wood, Janene (Greg) Graham and Mona Wood (Chris Jamison), grandchildren Joshua (Kristina) Graham, Mitchell (Mallory) Wood, Carolyn Wood (fiancé Reilly Jackovich) and Archer Jamison and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Edna Wood, his beloved cousins/parents Peter and Lena Wood and siblings Al, Bill, Mary Ann, Marion, and Jack.

He was born on October 7, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Alfred and Edna Wood. After high school he served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Lewis (Washington). From 1971 to the mid 1990’s, he worked at Manufacturers National Bank, later merged with Comerica, in Detroit. Then, from 1996 until his retirement in 2008, he worked at Ann Arbor Commerce Bank as an operations officer.

He was an avid runner for much of his life and completed four Detroit Free Press Marathons. Jim also enjoyed bike riding, particularly with son Bill on Belle Isle. He loved cars and motorcycles, continuing to ride into his 70s. During retirement he found friendship and purpose serving with the Washtenaw County Honor Guard, volunteering in over 1000 funerals to honor his fallen brothers and sisters in the service.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15th from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan, with a memorial service starting at 11:30 A.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Following the service, a celebration of life luncheon will be held at First United Methodist Church of Saline starting at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his honor be made to the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County P.O. Box 3221, Ann Arbor, MI 48106, or to Saline Area Social Service, 1259 Industrial Drive, Saline, MI 48176. https://salinesocialservice.com/ways-to-give/donate/ To leave a memory you have of Jim, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

