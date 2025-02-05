BASKETBALL: Roehm, Hornets Trounce Lincoln

YPSILANTI - Keira Roehm scored 23 points, and Halley Powell scored 17 points as Saline routed Lincoln 58-19 Tuesday.

Saline has won four straight games to improve to 13-2 overall and 7-2 in the SEC Red.

"Saline got a great team win on a hot shooting night for the Hornets, draining 10 threes," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

The Hornets were 10-for-22 from three-point territory.

Keira Roehm, went 7-for-10 from downtown.

"It is really remarkable the way she has shot it this season," coach Roehm said.

Powell had a great all-around game, too.

"It wasn't just the plays she made, it was the way she made them," Roehm said.

Ayla Stager led the Hornets with seven rebounds.

"Ayla Stager finished strong at the rim throughout the game and did a great job sharing the ball," Roehm said.

Abby Roth had a strong game for the Hornets.

"She came in and gave a great energy boost knocking down 3's, getting to the rim, and crashing the glass," Roehm said.

The Stats:

Keira Roehm 23 points (7 3 pointers on 7/10 from 3), 3 rebounds, 4 assists

Halle Powell 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals

Ayla Stager 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 4 assists

Megan Sweet 2 points

Abby Roth 8 points, 6 rebounds

Grace Roth 6 rebounds, 2 assists

