Saline Main Street Hosts XOXO Downtown Extravaganza

Saline Main Street held its first XOXO Downtown Extravaganza on Thursday, encouraging patrons to brave the cold and ice as they explored participating shops and restaurants. Businesses offered special discounts and coupons to shoppers, as well as donating items for a gift basket raffle.

Mary Dettling, executive director of Saline Main Street, was stationed at the Cultural 109 Exchange, where she was handing out free tote bags filled with coupons. The Saline District Library was also at the 109, helping guests make Valentine-themed magnets at their craft tables.

“Tonight’s event was a sort of spin off of the Cocoa Crawl,” Dettling said. “ The downtown businesses thought that was so productive and so helpful to their business. Joanne Dence of Whitepine Studios and Celia Fellin of Yogacentric decided that we needed to do something in February to help businesses because it is such a slow month and nobody really wants to get out of the house.”

“We’ve seen a lot of couples, a lot of families, and a lot of good friends coming in together, and it’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

“Thirteen businesses are participating tonight in twelve locations. Yogacentric has partnered with Whitepine Studios, and they are also having a craft show.”

Joanna Dence and Kaili Dence welcomed visitors to Whitepine Studios, where they could make a bracelet with Celia Fellin of Yogacentric or craft a Valentine-themed ornament with artist and instructor Tara Joshi. Guests could also purchase sweet treats from Loreo’s Incredible Treats, or take home a hand-crocheted plushie from Alicia and Samantha Herder, Saline students and owners of CroSlayers.

“We wanted to bring something downtown that would incorporate a love theme,” Dence said. “We gave out the free bags with bounce back coupons. Even if people aren’t out tonight going to all the locations, they can come back another time and enjoy a discount.

Fellin had one goal in mind. “To have some fun in the middle of winter and get people downtown, and know that you can still have fun even though it’s cold and just create a little brightness,” she said.

At The Cobblestone Rose, artist Krista Moss welcomed patrons to her pop-up shop, where she was selling jewelry made with antique buttons and vintage jewelry pieces.

Photographer Heidi McClelland offered mini photo sessions in her studio with a fun love-themed background that included props and heart-shaped balloons.

RMD The Studio passed out heart-shaped chocolates to guests and let everyone know about the services that the salon offers. Owner Rod Marsh, along with Michael Whiting and Jeannie Richey, were offering a discount coupon for the month of February.

The Studio moved into this space last autumn, and have had a great experience participating with Saline Main Street and other business owners. Marsh, Whiting and Richey had previously worked together at a salon in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown for many years. They welcomed the change and have enjoyed participating in downtown events.

“The three of us have come here, and we love it,” Marsh said. “People are kind and so nice.”

For more information on future events, visit the Saline Main Street Facebook page or salinemainstreet.org.

