HOCKEY: Washtenaw United Wins 6th Straight, Moves to Top of Standings

WashU beat Grosse Pointe North last night 5-4 in OT, picking up their 6th win in a row, and sit tied for first in the Group B standings.

Ronnie Holmstrom (Dexter, '26) got the game-winner on the power play with 3:47 remaining in OT.

Daphne Grant (Dexter, '25) picked up her team-leading 16th and 17th goals of the season.

Sydney Clark (Saline, '25) added 2 assists, including an assist on the game-winning goal, on her collegiate signing day. Sydney will be playing hockey at Montana State next season.

WU goaltender Trista Tracy (Chelsea, '25) picked up her 40th win in her United career. With 2:02 remaining in the first period, Trista gave up her first goal in 141 minutes and 13 seconds, the longest shutout streak in team history.

WU is at home against the #1 team from Group A, Grosse Pointe South on Saturday at 4pm in Chelsea. It will be a tough match up for the United.

