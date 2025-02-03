Slightly Pink Water Deemed Safe, but Superintendent Briggs Working on Saline Water Issue

For the second time in a week, the City of Saline sent a notice about an excess level of potassium permanganate in the drinking water.

Water and wastewater superintendent Bill Briggs appeared before council to explain the problem. Briggs reiterated that the concentration of the iron-removal chemical was at a safe level.

At issue is the performance of a pump used during the VTScada (software) water protection. The pump was improperly scaled. Briggs and his team has recalibrated the pump to optimize the system.

On Monday, an operator recognized the issue again and called Briggs, who instructed him to shut down the plant.

"Without the plant running, nothing was being pushed out farther into the system," Briggs said.

"People don't like funny-looking water," he said.

Still, Briggs assured council the water was safe.

Briggs said the concentration that causes "real problems" is about 200 parts per million.

"If you ingested a small amount of that it could cause intestinal discomfort and issues," Briggs said. "But the fact that we're using three parts per million to even treat it, we are well below any harmful effects."

The pump was supposed to be feeding 3 parts per million of potassium permanganate into the water for iron removal. Most of the chemical is consumed to remove iron.

In his demonstration to council, Briggs showed a picture of container of water with one part per million of potassium permanganate. The water was a deep shade of pink - much deeper than the water that came out of the water plant.

Saline City Council member Chuck Lesch said he appreciated the demonstration.

"I'm sure there was a spike in Google searches on harmful effects of potassium permanganate. This (water with 1 part per million of the chemical) was multiple times what was in the water. Even at that level (1 part per million) you can drink that. I appreciate you going out and doing that," Lesch said.

Answering a question from Councillor Janet Dillon, Briggs said the concentration was higher near the drinking plant. Last week, most of the complaints about the water came from Northview Subdivision, across the street from the water facility.

Councillor Dean Girbach noted that Tetra Tech calibrated the pump and said it was one of three issues the company has been involved in.

Acting City Manager Elle Cole thanked Briggs for his excellent communication on the issue.

