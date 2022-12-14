Former Police Officer Takes Plea Deal After Admitting to Oral Sex With Minor

A former Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office deputy is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning after pleading no contest to assault and battery.

The plea deal comes more than a year after Kevin Deacons allegedly allowed a minor to perform oral sex on him in his truck that was parked after hours at Saline High School. Deacons was originally charged with criminal sexual conduct - 4th degree (victim between 13-16). While CSC 4th degree is classified as a misdemeanor, it carries up to two years in jail and the offender is placed on the sex offender registry.

The charge was dismissed on the motion of the Washtenaw Prosecuting Attorney's office. An official with the prosecutor's office did not return a call from The Saline Post Tuesday.

According to Pittsfield Township police records obtained via FOIA, the incident occurred Nov. 1, 2021 at around 6:30 p.m. The incident was reported to Pittsfield Police less than a week later on Nov. 7.

The victim's parent was monitoring the child's communication when the parent noticed a person pictured on the screen was much older than the teen. The teenager told the parent the two had "made out."

The complaint sparked an investigation. Saline High School resource officer Lamar Gassaway, of the Pittsfield PD, searched surveillance footage and found a truck matching a description given by the teenager. Based on telephone numbers in the screenshots of images provided to police, police were able to zero in on Deacons as a suspect. Deacons also had a truck matching that seen in the surveillance video.

A computer submitted to Pittsfield Township was taken to a Homeland Security Investigations special agent for forensic analysis.

During an interview with a Washtenaw Child Advocacy Center professional, the victim said the older man randomly texted him one day - perhaps because the teen's phone number was on their Instagram account. The teen said they made out in the vehicle and that the subject rubbed the victim through the victim's clothes. The victim said the meeting ended because the victim felt uncomfortable.

Police obtained a warrant that was served to Verizon to gain more information. Police ascertained there were 1,224 text messages and 10 multi-media messages sent between the accounts of Deacons and the victim between Oct. 28 and Nov. 7, 2021.

On May 11, Detective Kyle Erskine interviewed Deacons at the Pittsfield Township Police Department. Deacons said the victim performed oral sex on him. During the interview, according to the records, Deacons asked Erskine how old the other party was. When Erskine answered, Deacons said "Oh my God," according to the report. Deacons told Erskine the teenager told him he was 18.

The redacted police file does not list the age of the victim, although the original charge indicates the victim was between 13-16. The redacted report also conceals references to the sex of the victim and conceals all references to the location of the incident.

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Derrick Jackson confirmed Kevin Deacons once worked for the WSCO, but that he'd retired several years ago.

The sentencing is set for 9 a.m., Wednesday before District Judge Cedric J. Simpson.