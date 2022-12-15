Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 16 - Sunday, Dec 18
It's getting colder this weekend, with high temperatures falling below freezing and a slight chance of snow each day.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 16 - Sunday, Dec 18
Friday December 16
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 33° Low: 25° with a 22% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the SW.
Saturday December 17
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 29° Low: 23° with a 16% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the WSW.
Sunday December 18
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 30° Low: 22° with a 16% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the WSW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.