Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 16 - Sunday, Dec 18

It's getting colder this weekend, with high temperatures falling below freezing and a slight chance of snow each day.

Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 16 - Sunday, Dec 18

Friday December 16

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 33° Low: 25° with a 22% chance of snow with 11 mph winds from the SW.

Saturday December 17

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 29° Low: 23° with a 16% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday December 18

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 30° Low: 22° with a 16% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the WSW.

