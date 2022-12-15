What to do in Saline this weekend: Music, Movies, Santa, Ugly Sweater Party, Shopping, Art and More

It's the last full weekend before Christmas and there are many ways to enjoy the holidays in Saline this weekend.

...

12 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 16 - Sunday, Dec 18

FEATURED EVENTS

Christmas Concert & Reception - Fri Dec 16 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

You & yours are cordially invited to a St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Christmas concert and reception featuring the outstanding men’s choir society Measure For Measure on Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm in the Church Sanctuary. This is the inaugural concert in our parish series “Great Music in a Sacred Space.”Doors will open at 7:00 pm. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Please join us for a complementary gala reception and meet & greet with the performers after the one-hour… [more details]

Other Events

KBK Christmas Shop Holiday Sale - Fri Dec 16 10:00 am

KBK Garden Center

KBK Garden Center Christmas Shop Holiday Sale. Dec.10-16. 25% off all indoor Christmas. [more details]

Lethal Lunch Book Club - Fri Dec 16 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us in-person the third Friday of the month to discuss deliciously wicked details of murders most foul. We’ll read books in the murder mystery genre and first-in-a-series books. This month we are reading Five Decembers by James Kestrel.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Click here to register.

[more details]

A Christmas Carol Movie Night at FUMC - Fri Dec 16 6:00 pm

FUMC

A Christmas Carol Movie Night at First United Methodist Church. Friday, Dec. 16, 6:00PM. Free admission. Snacks and games. For more info, visit fumc-saline.org. [more details]

Glass Fused Holiday Ornaments - Fri Dec 16 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Get in the holiday spirit and join us for a fun glass fusion class!Glass Fusion is the ART of making a design with glass on glass through the process of using a kiln to melt two or more pieces of glass together to fuse them. You will learn the basic principles of glass fusion. In this workshop, you will have fun creating 3 glass ornaments of your own design. This fun workshop is open to artists ages 13+.All materials will be provided. We will fuse and… [more details]

Santa at Tippins Market - Fri Dec 16 6:30 pm

Tippins Market

Santa at Tippins Market, Friday, Dec. 16th. 6:30PM-8:30PM. Kids receive a free slice of pizza. [more details]

Sensory-Friendly Screening of Avatar: The Way of Water - Sat Dec 17 10:00 am

Emagine Theatre

Join Emagine Entertainment for a unique, sensory-friendly screening for the re-release of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 with specific modifications made to ensure an enjoyable experience for individuals with sensory needs and their supporters. Emagine Entertainment understands that movies should be as accessible as possible for everyone, as this sensory-friendly special program makes going to the movies a more enjoyable experience for families, children, and teens with… [more details]

Legends of the Wee Folk - Sat Dec 17 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Have you ever heard the legends of fairies, sprites, gnomes and the nisse? Share in the telling of these legends, and have fun with related crafts and activities.

Ages 6-11. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Ugly Sweater Party at Mac's - Sat Dec 17 4:00 pm

Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack

Ugly Sweater Party at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack. Saturday, Dec. 17th, 4:00PM-10:00PM. Mac's will donate $10 to Saline Area Social Services for every "ugly sweater". For more info, call 734-944-6227. [more details]

Art and Animals at The Creature Conservancy - Sat Dec 17 7:00 pm

The Creature Conservancy

Art and Animals at The Creature Conservancy. Saturday, December 17th, 7:00PM-10:00PM. Learn about the panther chameleon and paint with local artist and instructor Mary Lewison. $35/person, ages 21 and up. All art supplies provided. Call 734-929-9324 to register. [more details]

Story Time with The Mean One and Cindy Lou at the Fine Print Bookshop - Sun Dec 18 1:00 pm

The Fine Print Bookshop

Story time with The Mean One and Cindy Lou at the Fine Print Bookshop, Sunday, Dec. 18th. 1:00PM-3:00PM. Free. [more details]

