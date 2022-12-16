Rise Wellness Collaborative Opens New Office in Saline

Families in Saline now have a new resource for mental health services. Rise Wellness Collaborative moved to its new location at 760 Woodland Drive this November. Offering individual and group therapy for children and adults, the office specializes in perinatal care and infant and early childhood mental health.

“At Rise, we strive to provide an empathetic, transparent, and compassionate approach to therapy,” said Jen Burke, JD, LMSW, IMH-E. “We work to celebrate differences and promote holistic well-being. We prioritize community collaboration to advance infant, early childhood and parental mental health, while working to foster an environment that is inclusive and supportive to all members of the community.”

Rise offers play therapy for children, as well as parent-infant dyadic therapy which can help foster nurturing relationships between infants and caregivers.

“Our child services focus on helping kids to develop secure parent-child attachment relationships as well as to develop the coping skills to manage life challenges.”

Many parents need help after the birth of a child as they deal with sleep deprivation, postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, and the everyday challenges that parenthood can bring. Rise offers individual and family therapy, along with group therapy, where participants can discuss issues such as miscarriage, infertility and conception, and more. They also offer support groups for new mothers and fathers who struggle with the challenges of parenthood and maintaining a work-life balance.

Rise also offers adoption and foster care support to families.

“Our adult services primarily focus on the perinatal period and transition to parenthood,” Burke said. “We have therapists with specialized training in perinatal mental health, infant and early childhood mental health, and trauma.”

In addition to offering mental health services, Rise also operates a drop-in donation station that is stocked with formula, perinatal and infant items for families and caregivers.

Currently, the team at Rise consists of Jen Burke, Aimee Tuck, MS, LLP, PMH-C, and Emily Gutman, LMSW, IMH-E.

Burke feels that her team will provide a valuable service to Saline and the surrounding region.

“Infant and early childhood and perinatal mental health are vital for lifelong mental wellness, yet are often underserved areas. We want to expand the reach of these services to allow more people to access support,” Burke said.

For more information, visit risewellnesscollaborative.com or call 734-219-9380.