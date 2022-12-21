BASKETBALL: Stemmer Scores 16 as Saline Defeats South Lyon East

Kate Stemmer scored a season-high 16 points as Saline beat South Lyon East, 52-33, at Saline High School Tuesday.

The Hornets are off to a 6-0 start.

"Kate Stemmer was fire tonight. She hit 4 threes and really helped push our transition. She really got us going offensively. She was consistent, efficient, and effective from start to finish tonight," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

The Hornets were propelled by by three-point shooting in the first half, making seven shots.

Hornet Stats:

Kate Stemmer 16 points, 3 steals, 2 assists

Hadley Griffin 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Kadyn Maida 7 points, 3 rebounds

Taylor Kangas 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 5 assists

Keira Roehm 6 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals

Anna Hesse 6 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists

Beth Ann Ford 3 points, 6 rebound

Roehm said Saline owed its success to sharing the ball and spreading the offense.

"Everyone on the floor was a threat at the offensive end. Our depth really gives us an advantage, when it feels like anyone could go off at any moment," Roehm said. "In the first quarter, Keira got out to a hot start scoring 5 straight. Then Kadyn comes in and gets an 'and 1' and then Hadley makes two threes followed by Beth Ann having a big second quarter and Anna having a big third quarter."

Kangas continues to do it all for the Hornets.

"I am just always in awe after each game when I get the stat sheet seeing how much she does for us at both ends of the court," Roehm said. "Taylor Kangas continued to be a stat stuffer."