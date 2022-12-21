Emagine Saline To Screen College Football National Championship Games

Saline's Emagine Theatre will be hosting some of the most anticipated college football National Championship games. Guests are welcome to watch these games on the big screen for free.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and tickets can be picked up at the theatre’s box office on game day. Guests who attend can also receive half off a selection of appetizers.

Half-off appetizers available include locations:

Bacon Cheese Fries

Cheese Curds

Quesadillas

Side of Fries

Ultimate Nachos

WHEN:

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs TCU – Saturday, December 31 @ 4:00pm

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs Ohio State – Saturday, December 31 @ 8:00pm* select locations

National Championship Game: TBD Teams - Monday, January 9 @ 7:30pm

COST: