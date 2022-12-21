12-21-2022 1:22pm
Emagine Saline To Screen College Football National Championship Games
Saline's Emagine Theatre will be hosting some of the most anticipated college football National Championship games. Guests are welcome to watch these games on the big screen for free.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and tickets can be picked up at the theatre’s box office on game day. Guests who attend can also receive half off a selection of appetizers.
- Half-off appetizers available include locations:
- Bacon Cheese Fries
- Cheese Curds
- Quesadillas
- Side of Fries
- Ultimate Nachos
WHEN:
- Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs TCU – Saturday, December 31 @ 4:00pm
- Peach Bowl: Georgia vs Ohio State – Saturday, December 31 @ 8:00pm* select locations
- National Championship Game: TBD Teams - Monday, January 9 @ 7:30pm
COST:
- Admission is FREE. *No purchase necessary.
- Seating is limited to first-come, first-serve
- Half Off Select Appetizers will be available during game-time for guests who will be attending these watch parties.
- Appetizer selections vary by location.