Winter Storm May Bring White Christmas, But Also High Gusts and Very Cold Temperatures

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that's in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the alert, the storm could result in the accumulation of 2-4 inches of snow. Winds may gust as high as 50 mph.

Driers should plan on slippery roads and reduced visibility. The wind gusts may knock down tree branches and produce power outages.

The wind chill is forecast to dip below zero to as low as -15, creating dangerously cold conditions. The below-zero wind chill will persist into Saturday and Sunday.

Travelers are advised to carry an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.