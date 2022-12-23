DOWN TO THE WIRE: Last Minute Holiday Gift Ideas in Saline

There are all kinds of strategies for conducting your last-minute holiday shopping. But we like this one: Shop local.

Why? Lots of reasons. Economic reasons. Community support. Yep, you've heard all those before.

But here are a few more.

It might do your mind and body some good to spend a few less minutes in a big box store and spend those minutes in your favorite Saline stores and businesses between now and Christmas. A quick stroll downtown might suit you better than fighting snarled traffic on Washtenaw or Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

We asked a few businesses to send us their last-minute holiday gift ideas.

Here's what they sent. Happy shopping and Happy Holidays!

Rock Paper Scissors Shop & Rock Paper Scissors Jr

106 and 104 W. Michigan Ave.

Holiday Hours (10-8 Dec. 23 and 10-3, Dec. 24)

RPS- a collection of amazing hot sauces and ribs for that hard-to-buy-for guy. Taylor Swift mugs, candles and stickers for the person that you could t snag concert tix for. RPS Jr- at-home science and art kits or snow toys for the impending snow days!

Benny’s Bakery

111 W. Michigan Ave.

Holiday Hours (5:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dec. 23, 5:30 a.m. to noon, Dec. 24)

The perfect last-minute gifts are available now at Benny’s Bakery. Share your love of your favorite hometown bakery with a Benny’s Bakery tee shirt, sweatshirt or coffee mug. Pair it with a gift certificate good for anything they would like from our selection of homemade treats, or pick out a box of your favorite holiday cookies to share.

Brewed Awakenings

7025 E. Michigan Ave.

Holiday Hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 24)

Give the gift of comfort at Brewed Awakenings Cafe - a gift certificate for your favorite person to enjoy a baked-from-scratch scone and specialty coffee drink. Or perhaps lunch with a friend that includes a freshly-made sandwich and made-from-scratch soup or their favorite Brewed drink for the next month.

Stonebridge Golf Club

1825 Clubhouse Dr Ann Arbor

Holiday Hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or order at www.stonebridgegolfclub.net)

It's never too early to think spring! Gift cards can be redeemed for golf, lessons, driving range, food and beverages.

Heidi McClelland Photography

112 E. Michigan Ave.

Holiday Hours (by appointment 734-645-7280)

One of the county's premier photographers is selling gift certificates for photography sessions, prints and products.