YPSILANTI - Saline defeated Ypsilanti Arbor Prep, 51-29, Thursday evening in the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Showcase at Eastern Michigan University at Eastern Michigan University.

Saline has won two straight games and improved to 3-2.

A balanced attack helped the Hornets to victory. Jonathan Sanderson scored 11 points and Zach Fidh scored 10. Harrison Rogers scored six points.