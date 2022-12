ANN ARBOR - Saline defeated Chelsea, 5-4, as the Hornets improved to 8-2 before the holiday break.

Saline goes into the break on a two-game streak.

Blake Woodrel paced Saline with two goals and an assist. Bryce Ronewicz, Mateo Iadipaolo, and Aidan Granica also scored for Saline. Andrew Updike had two assists. Iadipalo and Aidan Rumohr also had assists.

Tyler Schroeder stopped 26 of 30 shots.