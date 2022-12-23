BASKETBALL: Stemmer, Roehm Top 20 Points as Saline Bests Seaholm

YPSILANTI - Junior Kate Stemmer and freshman Keira Roehm set career highs in scoring as Saline defeated Seaholm, 73-50, in the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Showcase held Thursday at Eastern Michigan University.

Saline goes into the holiday break with a 7-0 record.

Stemmer scored 23 points - to go with five rebounds, eight steals and three assists. Roehm scored 21 points and had three rebounds and four assists.

"I thought this was a total team effort at both ends of the floor. We really added pressure and rotated well as a team, especially in our first half run. I loved the way we pushed the ball in transition and we continued to make the extra pass in the half court. So many players made an impact tonight," coach Leigh Ann Roehm.

Stemmer has piled up big numbers in two straight games, but coach Roehm also praised her defense.

"Kate Stemmer was ferocious on the defensive end tonight. It was so impressive to watch. I’m not sure there’s anyone in the state that goes harder than her," Roehm said. "She really got us a jump in the 1st quarter with 12 points. I thought her defensive energy was infectious and inspired our defense to step up. She’s really playing great basketball right now."

Roehm regained her touch from three-point land.

"Keira Roehm shot the lights out tonight going 4-8 from 3, including a deep 3 at the buzzer of the 2nd quarter that sent us to the locker room with some energy," Roehm said.

As a team, Saline shot 9-for-19 from beyond the arc.

Roehm is pretty happy with her team as she reflects on the early-season performance.

"As we head into a holiday season, I can tell you that one of the best gifts I will receive is having the honor of coaching this team. They are the best present I could ask for," Roehm said.

Stats:

Kate Stemmer 23 points, 5 rebounds, 8 steals, 3 assists

Keira Roehm 21 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

Taylor Kangas 7 points, 3 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists

Kadyn Maida 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Beth Ann Ford 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Anna Hesse 3 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 blocks

Hadley Griffin 4 points

Payton Maloney 3 points

Bailey Burt 3 points

Aislinn Mcpeek 2 points

Saline will play Toledo Rogers at Redford Westfield Prep Jan. 2.

BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Here are the Hornets' pre-Christmas records since the Roehm era began.

2022 - 7-0

2021 - 6-0

2020 - No games due to COVID. Saline did get off to a 12-0 start.

2019 - 6-0

2018 - 4-0

In five years, Roehm's Hornets are 23-0 before Christmas.