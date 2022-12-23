Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital
Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else.
"All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning.
The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old Saline woman, was released from the hospital Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery, Radzik said.
The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m., Wednesday night in downtown Saline. The victim was reportedly standing on the sidewalk, waiting to cross the street, when a white SUV, which had been going the wrong way on Hall Street, went up the curb and struck the woman. The vehicle then fled, turning east on Michigan Avenue.
Replies
The lack of suspect details and due diligence involved in finding the suspect initially would leave a reader to believe it was a police officer who committed this horrific crime.
What an odd comment. It took a day or so for the police to find this person, the investigstion is ongoing, but you assume the police are up to no good. I'll buy you a $50 steak dinner if a police officer did this. If you're wrong, you need to apologize publicly. Deal?