Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital

Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else.

"All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning.

The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old Saline woman, was released from the hospital Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery, Radzik said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m., Wednesday night in downtown Saline. The victim was reportedly standing on the sidewalk, waiting to cross the street, when a white SUV, which had been going the wrong way on Hall Street, went up the curb and struck the woman. The vehicle then fled, turning east on Michigan Avenue.