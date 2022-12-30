Saline High School FFA Hosts Toy Show Jan. 28

The Saline High School Future Farmers of America will host the 35th Annual Toy Show on Jan. 28 at Liberty School.

The annual toy show, held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., benefits the Saline High School FFA.

Liberty School is located at 7265 N. Ann Arbor St., in Saline. For more information call 734-401-4222 or email mellord@salineschools.org. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children (ages 6-12). Children 5 and under are admitted free.

Visitors can enjoy a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m.

Anyone interested in being a vendor at the show should click here.

Michigan Pedal Pullers will host a pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m.