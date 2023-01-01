What to do in Saline This Week: Art Mini-Camp, Artsy Afternoon, Pickleball and More

The holidays are in the rearview mirror, but your family still has holiday free-time. You can do better than Netflix and games. Here are things happening in town this week.

...

16 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Jan 2 - Sunday, Jan 8

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

OLLI's Winter Open House

- Fri Jan 6 9:30 am

Washtenaw Community College

Please join us for our free and open to the public in-person Winter Open House. We are planning an engaging and exciting event for potential and returning members. Socialize with your friends and enjoy some delicious food and beverages.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Michigan (OLLI-UM) is a program established in 1987 by a group of Turner Geriatric Clinic volunteers for people who share a love of learning.

Register: https://bit.ly/3SQtONY [more details]

Other Events

Teen Subscription Boxes - Mon Jan 2 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Sign up for our Teen Subscription Box and Teen Services Librarian Katie Mitchell will pick out a book just for you and pack it up with some goodies and prizes.

Boxes will be available for pick up on the first of the month. The books will be checked out to you at that time.

Register and answer questions to help us find a great match for you! You will receive an email when your subscription box is ready for pickup.Click here to register.

[more details]

Adult Make-It Mondays: Vision Boards - Mon Jan 2 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us at the library for a monthly craft night for adults!

A vision board is a collage of images, with or without words, designed to help visualize intentions and serve as a source of inspiration to help achieve goals or dreams. Decorate a foam board with elements from magazines, scrap-booking supplies, and more to make a personalized vision board.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

[more details]

Winter Break Mini-Camp - Tue Jan 3 9:00 am

Whitepine Studios

Parents, do you need a few hours for a couple of days to tidy up the holiday aftermath? Bring your kids to this mini winter break camp from Tuesday, 1/3 - Thursday, 1/5 from 9 am - noon. Campers will have fun completing a drawing and craft project each day. Campers must be in first grade to participate in this camp, but no older than age 12.Easy registration at: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/63753a498d05523488034394 [more details]

Intergen Art Week: Painting Music with Instructor Andrea Worthing at SASC - Tue Jan 3 11:00 am

SASC

Intergen Art Week: Painting Music with Instructor Andrea Worthing. Saline Area Senior Center. Create music-inspired art with students from Saline Community Education. Register for one day or all three days. Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday, January 4, Thursday, January 5, 11:00AM-1:00PM. Free. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Tue Jan 3 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. Dress for a mess. No artistic experience required.

Ages 6 -11. No registration required. Click here to learn more.

[more details]

LifeChoices Webinar - Wed Jan 4 2:00 pm

LifeChoices, Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home.

Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes.

Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.

LifeChoices® is brought… [more details]

Let's Play A Game! - Wed Jan 4 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you need a buddy to play board games with or want to learn a new game? Then this program is for you. Kids will have some fun playing tabletop board games together with staff on hand to help them navigate the instructions.

Ages 6-11. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia Night! Pasta Pasta! - Wed Jan 4 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

In honor of National Spaghetti Day, this week is all about PASTA!

Compete against your friends, family, lasagna-loving feline, and show your stuff.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded.Questions are text input. Once you select… [more details]

Watercolors with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC - Thu Jan 5 1:30 pm

SASC

Watercolors with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC. Thursdays beginning January 5th. 1:30PM-3:30PM. $52/session. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Jedi Academy - Thu Jan 5 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

The Force is strong at the library! Young Padawans can sharpen their Jedi skills at the library. This program will include Star Wars themed crafts, activities, and games.

Ages 6-11. Registration required.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Thu Jan 5 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

This year keep your New Year’s Resolution to “get organized” by logging on for this program. Join author and organizer Jamie Novak when she shares her January Jumpstart 10 day challenge. Get your 10 tiny tidy-up assignments and she’ll even guide you through your first mini task live during the program.

Virtual Event

Click here to register.

[more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Jan 7 9:00 am

Liberty School

Fresh produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, crafts and everything in between! Your source for Saline's freshest and tastiest food in an inviting indoor location. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. [more details]

Drop-In Pickle Ball at Saline Rec Center - Sat Jan 7 2:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Drop-In pickle ball hours at Saline Rec Center. Sundays, 2:30PM-4:00PM, Mondays, 9:00AM-11:00AM, Thursdays,4:00PM-5:15PM. For more info, call 734-429-3502. [more details]

MUSIC: Jim Burd @ Dan's Downtown Tavern - Sat Jan 7 6:30 pm

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Jim Burd plays classic rock from 6:30 to 10 at Dan's Downtown Tavern. [more details]

Under the Sea University @ Saline Rec - Sun Jan 8 2:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Under the Sea University

Sunday 1/8 2:00-3:30 pm

Event includes two live mermaids; mermaid makeovers including hair, face paint and glitter; live vocal performance from each mermaid; under the sea dance party; interactive mermaid training in the water; certificate with name to coordinate; official honorary mermaid; small craft or activity.

Refund requests are subject to our normal cancellation policy. No refunds after 1/7/23 at 9 pm.

[more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.