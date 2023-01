FARMINGTON - Saline fell to Grosse Pointe South, 84-57 at the North Farmington Holiday Extravaganze on Dec. 29.

Freshman Jonathan Sanderson led Saline in points with 18. Junior Dylan Mesman scored 16 and senior Zach Fidh scored 10.

Saline, 3-3, hosts East Lansing (4-1), Tuesday.