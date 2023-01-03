Saline Township Man Hospitalized After Burns

A Saline Township man was hospitalized after suffering burns while working outside Sunday afternoon.

The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the 11000 block of Jordan Road for a reported barrel explosion. When firefighters arrived they found a male lying on the ground with burns to his face, arm and hands.

Firefighters and EMTs from Huron Valley Ambulance treated the man at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital.

The man was using a burn barrel when the accelerant caused the fire.