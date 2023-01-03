Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet.

Radzik did confirm that a woman has turned herself in connection with the case.

A 21-year-old Saline woman was standing on a sidewalk, potentially in the traffic island on Michigan Avenue, when a white SUV, which was coming the wrong way down Hall Street, went up the curb and struck the woman. The driver did not stop at the scene of the crash.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was later released and was expected to make a full recovery.

Saline Police asked for the public help's identifying the vehicle and driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The driver turned herself in within two days.

Chief Radzik was asked if a woman turned herself in and provided an explanation for the incident.

"As far as the female who turned herself in, nothing can be released because she hasn’t been charged yet. The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office," Radzik said.

The Saline Post asked Chief Radzik why basic details couldn't be released and has not yet received an answer.