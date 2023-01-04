Saline Police & Fire Calls, Jan. 3, 2023

The following are based on scanner radio feeds available online.

Jan. 3, 7:30 a.m. - Saline and Pittsfield fire were dispatched to Moon and Bemis roads for a two-vehicle crash between a white Dodge Journey and a grey sedan. One of the subjects in a vehicle was complaining of chest pain.

Jan. 3, 8:20 a.m. - Saline police were called for a disabled vehicle at Clark Street and Maple Road. The driver said her vehicle was hit by a silver Chrysler, though police located the driver of that vehicle because the driver parked at the US Post Office.

Jan. 3, 3:25 p.m. - Saline Fire was dispatched to Each Michigan Avenue in front of the McDonald's restaurant for a two-vehicle crash.

Jan. 3, 6:40 p.m. - Saline police were called to help Michigan State Police with a Saline Township resident on the 200 block fo Dundee Circle. According to the dispatch, the person was described as armed and suicidal. Police were later dispatched to the area again after 3 a.m.

Jan. 3, 11:50 p.m. - Saline Police were called to a violent domestic dispute between her mother and daughter on the 200 block of Maple Road.