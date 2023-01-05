2023 Saline Senior Center Souper Bowl Set for Feb. 10

The 2023 Saline Area Senior Center Souper Bowl competition is set for Feb. 10.

The Saline Area Senior Center is looking for local businesses and organizations who'd like to make their own homemade soup and enter it into the competition.

Judges this year include Carla Scruggs from Saline Parks and Recreation and Ashlee Howes from Saline Community Education.

Last year's competition drew 75 people. People's Choice and Judges' Choice awards will be awarded for best hearty/meaty soup and best vegan/vegetarian soup. Entrants can enter two soups but they must be in different categories.

For more information contact Saline Area Senior Center program director Megan Kenyon at 734-429-9274 or email kenyonm@salineschools.org.

There is also a rules document and application attached below.