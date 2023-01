FLAT ROCK - Junior Dylan Mesman scored a season-high 23 points and led all scorers as Saline defeated Flat Rock, 69-61, Friday at Flat Rock High School.

Saline improved to 5-3 on the season.

Zach Fidh had another big offensive output with 17 points. Harrison Rogers also scored 14 for Saline.

The Hornets return to action Jan. 10 at Dexter (1-4).

The junior varsity and freshman teams also won at Flat Rock.