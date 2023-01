Dexter defeated Saline, 40-34, in an SEC Red meet Thursday at Saline High School.

Kyle Barbarino, Tyler Fedototszkin and Brice La Fleur won by pin for the Hornets. Several Hornets also won by void.

Tyler Fedototszkin takes down his Dexter opponent. Fedototszkin won by pin.

Ypsilanti Lincoln was also scheduled to wrestle but canceled.