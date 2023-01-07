2023 Saline City Council Appointments

Saline City Council will consider approving council memberships to local boards and commissions at Monday's meeting.

These are the recommendations.

Mayor Brian Marl would serve on the WATS Policy Committee, the Special Projects Commission, SEMCOG, the Saline Area Fire Executive Board, Planning Commission, and labor liaison for bargaining with the Saline Police officers and sergeants unions.

Councillor Dean Girbach will serve on the Business Development Association, labor liaison for negotiations with TPOAM (DPW. Rec Center and other union workers), Planning Commission, the Sauk Trail Business Park Development Committee, and the Special Projects Commission.

Councillor Janet Dillon would be appointed Mayor Pro-Tem, replacing Girbach, according to a different motion before council. She would be appointed to the WATS Policy Committee, the Washtenaw County Urban County Executive Committee, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Staff Benefits Committee, the Local Access Cable Television Commission and as a delegate to the Michigan Municipal League.

Councillor Jack Ceo would be appointed to the Oakwood Cemetery Board, the Saline Area Senior Center Executive Board, and alternate to SEMCOG.

Councillor Jim Dell'Orco would be appointed to the Code Review Committee, the Environmental Commission, Saline Area Fire Executive Board (alternate).

Councillor Kevin Camero-Sulak would be appointed to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, Michigan Municipal League (alternate), the Arts & Culture Committee, and the Saline Youth Council.

Councillor Nicole Rice would be appointed to the Historic District Commission and the Parks Commission.