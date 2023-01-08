Saline Police & Fire Calls Jan. 7, 2023

The following police and fire calls were recorded recently in Saline:

1 a.m., Saturday - A resident of Tower Drive called police to report someone sideswiped their black Volkswagen parked in the street.

12:05 p.m. Saturday - Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Michigan Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman in a Jeep Compass parked near the party store. Police arrived and determined the 72-year-old Saline woman likely consumed too much alcohol. It appears the woman was transported to a local hospital by HVA.

5:30 p.m., Saturday - A man at Mill Pond Park called police to report that he could hear rapid gunshots coming from the northwest. Police believe the gun shots were coming from a resident who lives near Saline Waterworks Road in Lodi Township.

6:13 p.m. - Saline fire dispatched to the Orchard Grove mobile home park on Wagner Road for a possible cardiac arrest.

7:35 p.m., Saturday - Someone called police to report a suspicious vehicle on the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue near the car wash. Police arrived and contacted the people - two senior citizens who were taking their time clearing out their vehicle.

7:42 p.m., Saturday - Someone called police to complain about loud music coming from a home in the mobile home park at 475 Maple Road. Police arrived and parked near the home and did not detect loud music.

7:56 p.m. - A resident of Six Trails on Valley Circle called police to report a loud boom - possible a gunshot. Police arrived and talked to the complainant and another resident and found nothing suspicious.

10:40 p.m. - A resident of Six Trails on Valley Circle Drive called to complain about loud music or television coming from a nearby apartment. Police arrived and contacted the resident in the apartment who agreed to lower the volume of the entertainment.

11:45 p.m. - Police and fire were dispatched to the Goodwill store for a fire alarm. Emergency responders believed it to be a false alarm after inspecting the site.